Neetu Kapoor shares adorable family picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, calls them her 'world'

It must be a good Monday for couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans as they got to see new pictures of the lovebirds together. Taking to Instagram, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor posted a fam-jam photograph, wherein we can see her son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia posing with the former. The image also featured Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara.

"My world," she captioned the post. The family photograph has garnered a lot of love from the fans.

"Alia and Ranbir look so good together," a user wrote. "The image is a feast for the eyes. God bless the couple and everyone," another user commented.

Riddhima also shared a few pictures from their family dinner, which was held last night. Speaking of Ranbir and Alia, the two have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Fans are now waiting for the release of their film 'Brahmastra'.

In the upcoming movie, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, they will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)