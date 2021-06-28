Left Menu

After the massive success of 'Scam 1992', filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back to the grind.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:29 IST
Hansal Mehta starts shooting for new movie, shares glimpse from first day of filming
Hansal Mehta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After the massive success of 'Scam 1992', filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back to the grind. On Monday, he started shooting for his new film, which is touted to be an action-commercial thriller.

Hansal even took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of him and his crew working on the sets. They all can be seen wearing masks. "Day 1," he captioned the post.

Reportedly, the upcoming film is being produced by Anubhav Sinha (Benaras Mediaworks) and Bhushan Kumar (T-Series). Speaking of the cast, two fresh faces have been roped in to play the lead roles in the movie.

"The film has been in pre-production mode for some time now. Everything has been planned keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot. The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of gruelling sessions," a source informed. The upcoming project is reportedly based on a true incident and has international origins. The cast of the film is being kept under wraps and will be revealed soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

