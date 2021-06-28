Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor looks back at year gone by, says determined to face any curveball life throws

In an Instagram post, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor, who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for standing by his side.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:35 IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor says in the past one year, from being a tired and confused person, he has evolved into someone who is ready to face the challenges life has to offer. In an Instagram post, the ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'' actor, who celebrated his 36th birthday over the weekend, also thanked his family, friends and colleagues for standing by his side. ''What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way,'' the actor wrote alongside a photograph of him clicked on his birthday lunch.

''I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, friends, family & my baby thank you for standing by my side,'' he added. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the Mohit Suri-directed thriller ''Ek Villain 2'' and comedy ''Bhoot Police'' PTI. SHD RDS RDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

