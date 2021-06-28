Left Menu

Himesh Reshammiya announces his new music album

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on Monday revealed the details of his new music album, titled 'Himesh ke dil se'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 20:51 IST
Himesh Reshammiya (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya on Monday revealed the details of his new music album, titled 'Himesh ke dil se'. The upcoming album will mark the launch of 'Indian Idol' participant Sawai Bhatt.

"'Himesh ke dil se' will be an album in which I have positioned a lot of upcoming and promising talent like Sawai Bhatt and several others. The focus of this album is surely on the melody, voice of the singer and the overall vibe which all music lovers will fall in love with, I promise," Reshammiya said in a statement. He also explained what fans can expect from 'Himesh ke dil se'.

"The tunes will be rich and 'raag' based but yet minimal for the common man to enjoy. The reaction to my latest tracks surely shows the audience's opinion and that the melody is back in an era of recreations and rich melodies which will be here to stay," he added, sharing his excitement to collaborate with Sawai. " The first song of my new album as composer on my music label @himeshreshammiyamelodies will be sung by Sawai Bhatt... he recorded recently for the song and I will be announcing the release date of the first song from this album soon, it is a beautiful romantic melody and you all will love the song and Sawai's voice in the song, he has sung the melody meticulously even though it's his debut, give it all your love just the way you have given so much love to surroor 2021 title track," Himesh informed.

Before this, Himesha treated his fans with the launch of his other two albums 'Surroor 2021' and 'Moods With Melodies'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

