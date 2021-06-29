Two arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing woman in Delhi

Two men were arrested and their juvenile associate was apprehended for allegedly killing a 24-year-old woman and later trying to dump her body, police said on Monday.

Rajan Gupta, Mahendra Nath and their juvenile associate wrapped the woman’s body in a bedsheet after the murder. The trio was en route to dump the body in Gupta’s auto-rickshaw when the police caught them, they said. Police said the accused and the woman knew each other and had a heated argument over a monetary dispute which led to the killing. The accused strangulated her and planned to dump the body for which one of them got a bedsheet from his house, a senior police officer said. On June 22, a police team on night patrol on a motorcycle in Aman Vihar area noticed an auto-rickshaw coming from Kanjhawala and they signalled the driver to stop but instead he sped away, police said. The police team managed to intercept the auto-rickshaw after a brief chase and found it suspicious when they spotted the two men inside the vehicle carrying something wrapped in a bedsheet, the officer said. On checking, the woman's body was found, and while Gupta, who was driving the vehicle, managed to escape, his associates were nabbed, he added.

However, Gupta was also arrested later and he told the police that the auto-rickshaw used in the commission of crime belonged to his father. The victim's body was sent for autopsy following which doctors ruled out sexual assault, police said.

