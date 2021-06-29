Left Menu

Two arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing woman in Delhi

Two men were arrested and their juvenile associate was apprehended for allegedly killing a 24-year-old woman and later trying to dump her body, police said on Monday.Rajan Gupta, Mahendra Nath and their juvenile associate wrapped the womans body in a bedsheet after the murder.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 00:27 IST
Two arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing woman in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested and their juvenile associate was apprehended for allegedly killing a 24-year-old woman and later trying to dump her body, police said on Monday.

Rajan Gupta, Mahendra Nath and their juvenile associate wrapped the woman’s body in a bedsheet after the murder. The trio was en route to dump the body in Gupta’s auto-rickshaw when the police caught them, they said. Police said the accused and the woman knew each other and had a heated argument over a monetary dispute which led to the killing. The accused strangulated her and planned to dump the body for which one of them got a bedsheet from his house, a senior police officer said. On June 22, a police team on night patrol on a motorcycle in Aman Vihar area noticed an auto-rickshaw coming from Kanjhawala and they signalled the driver to stop but instead he sped away, police said. The police team managed to intercept the auto-rickshaw after a brief chase and found it suspicious when they spotted the two men inside the vehicle carrying something wrapped in a bedsheet, the officer said. On checking, the woman's body was found, and while Gupta, who was driving the vehicle, managed to escape, his associates were nabbed, he added.

However, Gupta was also arrested later and he told the police that the auto-rickshaw used in the commission of crime belonged to his father. The victim's body was sent for autopsy following which doctors ruled out sexual assault, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committee

Singapore will continue to give mRNA vaccines for young men: Expert committe...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021