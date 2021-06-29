Left Menu

Three of a family injured during quarrel over pavement work in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 01:09 IST
Three people were injured during a quarrel between two families over brick pavement work in Kaila Bhatta area here, police said on Monday.

While Doctor Yameen Khan Siddiqui and his younger son Rehan sustained injuries in the head and shoulders respectively, his elder son Suhail's eye was critically injured, they added.

On Saturday, the two families exchanged abuses as one was in favour of the brick pavement work while the other opposed it, SHO Sandeep Singh said.

The petty skirmish took an ugly turn when scrap dealer Anwar and his elder brother Abrar obstructed the brick pavement work. They used abusive language and attacked the doctor's family, police said. An FIR has been lodged against Anwar, Abrar and two dozen other people under relevant sections of the IPC, the SHO said, adding that all of them are absconding.

