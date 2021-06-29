Entertainment News Roundup: Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie; 'Sherlock Holmes' returns in Storytel audiobooks and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie A viral Twitter thread about one woman's experience of sex trafficking during a 2015 trip to Florida has been turned into a movie, "Zola." Inspired by A'Ziah "Zola" King's 148-tweet thread and a subsequent story in Rolling Stone magazine about her experience, the drama follows Detroit waitress and exotic dancer Zola whose customer Stefani convinces her to travel to Florida for a weekend. Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records The only thing stronger than family?
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie
A viral Twitter thread about one woman's experience of sex trafficking during a 2015 trip to Florida has been turned into a movie, "Zola." Inspired by A'Ziah "Zola" King's 148-tweet thread and a subsequent story in Rolling Stone magazine about her experience, the drama follows Detroit waitress and exotic dancer Zola whose customer Stefani convinces her to travel to Florida for a weekend.
Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records
The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of "F9," the latest entry in Universal's "Fast & Furious" saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, "F9" opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That's by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office since the onset of COVID-19.
'Sherlock Holmes' returns in Storytel audiobooks
"Sherlock Holmes" is coming back to life as Storytel has signed a deal with Conan Doyle Estate for new stories in audiobooks to be penned by novelist Anthony Horowitz, the Swedish audiobooks platform said on Monday. "Holmes", the hero of the fictional detective stories created by Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, has mass following across the world and spawned several movies based on the character.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Storytel
- Swedish
- Florida
- Detroit
- Universal
- North American
- Stefani
- U.S.
- Rolling Stone
ALSO READ
Nigeria's Twitter ban leaves some businesses in the lurch
Twitter campaign for Tulu gets support from politicians
NBCUniversal CEO says Tokyo Olympics could be most profitable ever for company
Appointed interim Chief Compliance Officer, details will be shared with IT Ministry directly soon: Twitter on new IT rules. PTI SR MBI ANZ MR MR
Continue to make every effort to comply with new guidelines; Keeping IT Ministry apprised of progress at every step: Twitter spokesperson.