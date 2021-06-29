South African doctors raising funds to help reconstruct face of young boy savaged by hyena

Internationally renowned South African plastic surgeon Dr Ridwan Mia has initiated a project to bring about a new life for a child from Zimbabwe whose face was horrifically torn apart by a hyena last month.

Mia is leading a project to reconstruct the face of nine-year-old Rodwell Khomazana, who lost an eye and his nose when he was mauled by a hyena while sleeping at an all-night vigil attended by his mother near their home in Harare.

The Indian-origin doctor said a crowd-funding initiative has been started, particularly to assist the boy and especially his mother in the long rehabilitation process, to restart their lives in a normal way. His father had passed away last year.

The initiative led by Mia and his colleagues, including maxillofacial surgeon Dr Jameel Desai, ENT surgeon Dr Razvi Ahmed; anaesthetist Dr Hizir Mukaddam and other specialists has also been widely lauded.

“The Smile Foundation, the World Memon Organisation and particularly Meal SA have all contributed and have been helping actively in the fundraising process,” Mia said.

In 2012, toddler Pippie Kruger survived a freak burn injury that destroyed almost all of her skin. Mia became a national hero and received National Orders from then South African president Jacob Zuma for his efforts in saving Pippie when many other doctors and hospitals had given up hope on her.

He had led the ground-breaking surgery on Pippie, who had to endure more than 45 operations, including having her skin cloned for grafts in the US and flown in by Mia.

The surgeon's passion for assisting others was inspired from watching his father Sayed Mia assist almost every major community, sport and religious organisation in the sprawling Indian township of Lenasia, a city lying south of Johannesburg.

“It was my dad’s way of giving back to the community that helped him grow from a teacher to building his insurance and property company,” Mia said.

“It was a lesson that I have drawn on throughout my own life as well – nothing creates more joy than seeing others benefit from whatever you can do for them,” he added.

In 2013, when Mia received one of South Africa’s highest accolades, the Order of the Baobab in Silver for his pioneering work in caring for victims of burn injuries, he again credited his parents, including his mother Farida.

“My parents always told us – it’s not about money; it’s about service to the community. We will fail the legacy of all the recipients if we don’t continue serving the poor in our society. I’ve used my skills as a plastic surgeon to do just that,” Mia had then said.

