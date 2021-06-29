Freida Pinto, Cory Tran announce pregnancy

Actor Freida Pinto and her fiance, photographer Cory Tran are expecting their first child.

Pinto, best known for appearing in British and American films like ''Slumdog Millionaire'' and ''Rise of the Planet of the Apes'', announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Monday night.

''Baby Tran, coming this Fall,'' she wrote alongside her photo with Tran cradling her baby bump.

Tran shared the same post on his Instagram handle.

The couple shared the news of their engagement in November.

On the work front, Pinto will be seen essaying the role of World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a limited series, directed by Anand Tucker of ''Hilary and Jackie'' fame.

