Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears 'deserves all of the freedom possible' amid conservatorship battle

The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. The 40-year-old singer concluded her post with call for true love and support for Spears.To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-06-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 11:38 IST
Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears 'deserves all of the freedom possible' amid conservatorship battle
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Christina Aguilera has supported fellow pop star Britney Spears following her testimony against the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Aguilera called the conservatorship ''unacceptable'' and said her former ''Mickey Mouse Club'' co-star deserves ''freedom''. "These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish,'' the ''Beautiful'' singer wrote. Aguilera's remarks came days after Spears told a judge at a dramatic hearing that she wants an end to the conservatorship.

She called the conservatorship, which was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008, ''abusive''.

The singer condemned her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of controlling her ''100,000 per cent'' and also claimed that she has been denied the right to have more children, and put on the psychiatric drug lithium against her wishes.

Aguilera said no woman can be denied the right to live as per their choice and what Spears has went through shouldn't be taken ''lightly''. ''To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

''Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.'' The 40-year-old singer concluded her post with call for ''true love and support'' for Spears.

''To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

