Jeffery Dean Morgan had once auditioned for 'One Tree Hill'

Actor Hilarie Burton-Morgan has revealed that her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan had once auditioned for her popular TV show ''One Tree Hill''.

Burton-Morgan, who was introduced to Morgan by their previous co-stars Danneel and Jensen Ackles, said the ''Supernatural'' alum had tried out for the role of Keith Scott, uncle to Chad Michael Murray's Lucas Scott, on The WB drama.

The character was eventually played by actor Craig Sheffer.

''When I met Jeff, he was like, 'Oh, I auditioned for that show.' And I'm like, 'Wait, what?'. ''My husband, Jeffrey, auditioned for Sheffer's part. And he was like, 'I like the whole gritty, garage - you know, that edgy thing','' Burton-Morgan, 38, said during the latest episode of the podcast ''Drama Queens'', which she hosts with her ''One Tree Hill'' co-stars Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz.

The actor joked she would have started her family sooner if Morgan, 55, had been cast in the role.

''Had (Jeff) shown up in those tight jeans that Sheff was wearing, I would've definitely had kids earlier,'' she said.

After a decade of being in a relationship, Burton-Morgan and Morgan married in 2019. They have two children -- son Gus (11) and daughter George Virginia (three) together.

The couple recently starred together on the 10th season of ''The Walking Dead'', where Burton-Morgan played Lucille, the late wife of Morgan's Negan.

