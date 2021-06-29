Left Menu

Freida Pinto expecting her first child with Cory Tran

Actor Freida Pinto has taken to social media to announce her pregnancy news.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:29 IST
Freida Pinto with her fiance Cory Tran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Freida Pinto has taken to social media to announce her pregnancy news. On Instagram, Freida posted a picture of her flaunting her baby bump. Her fiance Cory Tran can be seen standing next to her in the image.

"Baby Tran, coming this Fall," she captioned the post. Following the happy news, congratulations poured in for the much-in-love couple.

Actor Mrunal Thakur, who shared screen space with Freida in 'Love Sonia', commented: "I am literally screaming and dancing." Ace Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote: "Congratulations Sweety."

Freida and Cory got engaged in November 2019. For the unversed, Cory is a professional photographer. "Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense, " Freida had posted in 2019 while making her relationship official with Cory.

Speaking of Freida's work projects, the young artiste rose to fame with her role in the Oscar-nominated film 'Slumdog Millionaire', and since then she has featured in several international projects such as 'Immortals' and 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'. (ANI)

