Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' commences production

The much-awaited fourth instalment of Keanu Reeves-fronted franchise ''John Wick'' has officially started production.

The announcement was made by Hollywood studio Lionsgate in a post on Twitter on Monday.

Advertisement

''Anybody got a pencil sharpener? 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is now in production,'' read the post from the studio's official handle.

Reeves and filmmaker Chad Stahelski are returning for the new movie in the action franchise after collaborating on three earlier parts. The Hollywood star, who is returning to play the titular assassin, is joined by Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Hiroyuki Sanada in the latest instalment.

Anderson also took to social media to announce the production start of the film.

''So it begins... Swipe right to see a sneak peek of Keanu and I training! @lionsgate @thunderroadpictures #JW4 #Summer2022'' he wrote on Instagram.

The film also mark the return of Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon and Lawrence Fishburne as The Bowery King.

According to Collider, the movie will be shot in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and then back to the franchise's home base of New York City.

Lionsgate had initially decided to shoot the franchise's fourth and fifth films back-to-back but was forced to drop the plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stahelski, who previously helmed ''John Wick'' (2014), ''John Wick: Chapter 2'' (2017) and ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'' (2019), will direct the new movie from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

''John Wick: Chapter 4'' will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will executive produce along with Louise Rosner.

The movie will be released worldwide in May 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)