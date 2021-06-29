Left Menu

John Lithgow set to return for 'Dexter' revival series

It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, a world away from Miami.The limited series also stars Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and David Magidoff.Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-06-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:36 IST
John Lithgow set to return for 'Dexter' revival series
  • Country:
  • United States

Multiple Emmy-winning actor John Lithgow will reprise his role as the revered but feared Arthur Mitchell aka the ''Trinity Killer'' in the ''Dexter'' revival series.

Lithgow's character appeared in the fourth season of the original crime drama series and was killed off in the season-finale episode by Michael C Hall's protagonist.

According to Deadline, the details are scarce but the makers of the Showtime reboot have designed a track for the return of the Trinity Killer within the larger narrative.

Lithgow, who won his fifth Emmy and a Golden Globe for the role, will have a short role in the new show and is expected to film for about a day or so on the production here.

Showtime did not respond to the publication's request for comment on Lithgow's casting.

The new show will see Hall return as the titular character Dexter Morgan, a conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami Police Department who moonlighted as a serial killer.

As per the official logline, the revival is set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura. It sees the protagonist now living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, a world away from Miami.

The limited series also stars Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and David Magidoff.

Marcos Siega, who previously helmed nine episodes of the original series, is attached to direct six of the 10-episodes in the reboot. Clyde Phillips will also return as showrunner.

The original series ''Dexter'' ran from 2006 to 2013 for eight seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021