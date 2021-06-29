Scott Weiland biopic in the works

A biopic based on the life of Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland is being developed by Dark Pictures and producer Orian Williams.

The film will be based on Weiland's memoir, “Not Dead & Not for Sale,” which he co-wrote with author David Ritz.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Erwin, one of Dark Pictures' co-founders, is writing the script.

“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement.

Williams said they have access to previously unreleased music of Weiland for the film and are planning to be in contact ''with those closest to Scott to get the details right.''.

Weiland became popular post the release of his band Stone Temple Pilots' 1993 debut album, ''Core''. The group, also featuring the singer's brothers Robert and Dean DeLe, followed it up with album “Purple,” which did equally well. In 2002, Weiland joined former Guns N’ Roses members Slash (guitars), Duff McKagan (bass) and Matt Sorum (drums) to form a group called Velvet Revolver. The singer, however, made more headlines for his public run-ins with the law, mostly due to drug use and driving under the influence.

Weiland passed away in 2015 at the age of 48.

