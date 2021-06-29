Ruby Barker to star in horror-thriller 'Baghead'

''Bridgerton'' actor Ruby Barker has joined ''Witcher'' star Freya Allan in the cast of ''Baghead'', a high-concept horror thriller movie.

An adaptation of the festival favourite short film of the same name, the feature revolves around a mysterious figure called Baghead, a diminutive wrinkled up person who is able to manifest the dead and bring them back to our world for short intervals. People seek out the mysterious medium to reconnect with lost loved ones. Once in contact with Baghead however, the title character's true powers and intentions are revealed and there is a high price to pay for its contact with the deceased.

According to Deadline, Barker will play the role of a young woman who must face off with Baghead to put a stop to its maniacal evil.

Alberto Corredor, who directed the short, will return to helm the ''Baghead'' feature. Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire have penned the script of the Studiocanal and The Picture Company' film.

''Baghead'' is scheduled to start shooting in Berlin, Germany later this year.

Barker, who played the role of Marina Thompson in ''Bridgerton'', will next be seen in films like ''Gunpowder Milkshake'' and ''Retribution''.

