PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:48 IST
Dwayne Johnson collaborating with Amazon for holiday action comedy
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is teaming up with Amazon Studios for the upcoming movie.

Titled ''Red One'', the movie is a holiday action-adventure comedy, to be produced by Johnson and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions in collaboration with Amazon.

Chris Morgan, a frequent collaborator of Johnson, will write the screenplay and produce the feature film, according to Variety.

Morgan is known for scripting films such as ''Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw'', ''The Fate of the Furious'', ''Furious 7'', ''Fast & Furious 6'', and ''Fast Five''. ''Red One'' was conceived by Hiram Garcia, president of the production at Seven Bucks Productions.

The film is currently scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned 2023 holiday release.

