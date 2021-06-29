Left Menu

Booker Prize-winner ‘Sacred Hunger’ to get series adaptation

The deeply powerful story dives deep into Englands early slave trade to reveal a tale of shared humanity as stunningly relevant today as it was bitingly critical at the time. Television is the perfect medium for the brutal relevance, scope and sweep of this timely story, Bongirne said.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:04 IST
Booker Prize-winner ‘Sacred Hunger’ to get series adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

Author Barry Unsworth's Booker Prize-winner novel ''Sacred Hunger'' will be adapted into a series.

According to Deadline, ''Plan B'' and ''Marshall'' executive producer Chris Bongirne and his production company Smokestack Films has joined hands with financier Stephen Leist to buy the rights to the 1992 book.

The story follows the journey of a struggling young English doctor aboard 18th century slave ship the Liverpool Merchant.

In 1992, ''Sacred Hunger'' shared the Booker Prize with Michael Ondaatje’s ''The English Patient''.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to adapt Unsworth’s poignant work for the screen. The deeply powerful story dives deep into England’s early slave trade to reveal a tale of shared humanity as stunningly relevant today as it was bitingly critical at the time. ''Television is the perfect medium for the brutal relevance, scope and sweep of this timely story,'' Bongirne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021