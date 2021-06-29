Antonio Banderas to lead limited series 'The Monster of Florence'

Actor Antonio Banderas is set to return to the small screen with upcoming limited series ''The Monster of Florence''.

The show is based on 2008 best-selling true-crime novel of the same title, penned by Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi with American fiction writer Douglas Preston. Banderas, who earlier featured in National Geographic series ''Genius'', will portray Spezi in the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

''The Monster of Florence: A True Story'' details Spezi and Preston's investigation into a notorious series of murders in Italy from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. The two writers became part of the story when Italian prosecutors began to suspect them of being behind the killings.

The Danish filmmakers Nikolaj Arcel and Anders Thomas Jensen will adapt the book into a six-episode limited series for Studiocanal.

Arcel, best known for directing 2012 Danish movie ''A Royal Affair'', will helm the project.

Banderas and his agent, Emanuel Nunez, will executive produce the show, which will be shot in Florence, Sardinia and Tuscany.

The actor is currently features in action-comedy film ''The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard'', co-starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)