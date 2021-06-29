Left Menu

Greece recovers Picasso, Mondrian paintings stolen in 2012

The guard turned off the alarm only to spot one of the thieves through the motion detector. On Monday, authorities arrested a 49-year-old Greek man who confessed that he had stolen the paintings and led police to a forest outside Athens where he had hidden them, the Citizens' Protection Ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:22 IST
Greece recovers Picasso, Mondrian paintings stolen in 2012

Greece has recovered works of art by Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, stolen from its National Gallery in 2012, authorities said on Tuesday.

Thieves broke into the gallery and snatched Picasso's 1939 painting "Woman's Head", donated by the Spanish artist in 1949, and Dutch painter Mondrian's "Mill" dated 1905. To mislead the guard, the thieves had activated the gallery's alarm system several times before breaking into the building early in the morning. The guard turned off the alarm only to spot one of the thieves through the motion detector.

On Monday, authorities arrested a 49-year-old Greek man who confessed that he had stolen the paintings and led police to a forest outside Athens where he had hidden them, the Citizens' Protection Ministry said on Tuesday. Footage handed out by police from the site showed one of the paintings sealed in a package sitting under the bushes.

The arrested man said a sketch by Italian painter Guglielmo Caccia, donated to the gallery in 1907 and also stolen in 2012, had been destroyed, the ministry said. At a joint news conference with Citizens' Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the Picasso painting bore an inscription of the painter to the Greek people for their fight against fascism.

"That is the reason why it was impossible for the painting not only to be sold but also to be exhibited anywhere," Mendoni said.

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021