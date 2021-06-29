Malaika Arora gets second dose COVID-19 vaccine

Actor-host Malaika Arora on Tuesday received her second jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, Arora shared pictures of herself from a vaccine centre and thanked the frontline workers for their relentless hardwork. ''Like I always say #WeAreInThisTogether. I am going to be safe not just for myself but for you as well. Fully vaccinated,'' the 47-year-old actor, who took the first dose of the vaccine in April, wrote.

''No words can express the gratitude I have for every single frontline warrior out there. Thank you all for being so amazing,'' she added.

The 47-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 last year. The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44. On Monday, Maharashtra reported 6,727 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 101 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 60,43,548 and the toll to 1,21,573.

