Entertainment News Roundup: Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie; As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off and more

Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie

A viral Twitter thread about one woman's experience of sex trafficking during a 2015 trip to Florida has been turned into a movie, "Zola." Inspired by A'Ziah "Zola" King's 148-tweet thread and a subsequent story in Rolling Stone magazine about her experience, the drama follows Detroit waitress and exotic dancer Zola whose customer Stefani convinces her to travel to Florida for a weekend.

Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of "F9," the latest entry in Universal's "Fast & Furious" saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, "F9" opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That's by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office since the onset of COVID-19.

As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

As aliens plan to destroy the world, a ragtag team of earthlings travels to the future to stop them. In "The Tomorrow War," Chris Pratt plays a young father who is drafted for the mission in a blockbuster originally meant for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for a rumored $200 million.

Sister says she is proud of Britney Spears for speaking up

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy. In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

'Sherlock Holmes' returns in Storytel audiobooks

"Sherlock Holmes" is coming back to life as Storytel has signed a deal with Conan Doyle Estate for new stories in audiobooks to be penned by novelist Anthony Horowitz, the Swedish audiobooks platform said on Monday. "Holmes", the hero of the fictional detective stories created by Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, has mass following across the world and spawned several movies based on the character.

