Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra to resume 'Thank God' shoot from July

Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed, the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.On Monday, Malhotra also shot for an undisclosed project.Apart from Thank God, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Malhotra will be seen in Shershaah and the espionage thriller Mission Majnu.Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi will make his feature directorial debut with Mission Majnu, which began filming earlier this year in Lucknow.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:58 IST
Sidharth Malhotra to resume 'Thank God' shoot from July
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will resume shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life comedy ''Thank God'' in July.

The actor had started filming for the Indra Kumar-directed comedy in January but the shoot was halted in the wake of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Malhotra said he was excited to be back on a set.

''It's been a long wait and I have been looking forward to getting back to the hustle-bustle of film shoots. Elated to shoot again and see the happy and creative flow of energy that was truly missed,'' the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

On Monday, Malhotra also shot for an undisclosed project.

Apart from ''Thank God'', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Malhotra will be seen in ''Shershaah'' and the espionage thriller ''Mission Majnu''.

Ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi will make his feature directorial debut with ''Mission Majnu'', which began filming earlier this year in Lucknow. The film is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021