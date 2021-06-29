Left Menu

Tiger Shroff gives suggestion on how to get perfect jawline

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday unleashed his humorous side as he conducted an interactive session with his fans.

Actor Tiger Shroff on Tuesday unleashed his humorous side as he conducted an interactive session with his fans. The actor answered several questions with a dash of humour on Instagram Story.

When a user asked 'Heropanti' star to give him a tip on how to achieve the perfect jawline, Tiger responed: "Chingum kha bhai (eat chewing gum bro)." His quirky responses didn't stop here.

Another user asked him to make his debut in Hollywood. Tiger chose to give him a savage response. "Bhai aap ke debut film ke baad ( I will make my Hollywood debut after your film debut)," Tiger wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He will be seen in 'Heropanti 2', 'Baaghi 4' and 'Rambo 1'. During the virtual session with his fans, Tiger also updated them that he will start shooting for 'Heropanti 2' in Mumbai from Wednesday. (ANI)

