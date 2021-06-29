Left Menu

'Sanju' clocks 3 years; Sonam Kapoor turns nostalgic

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday reacalled her "incredible experience" of working in 'Sanju', the biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, which was released three years ago.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:52 IST
'Sanju' clocks 3 years; Sonam Kapoor turns nostalgic
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Tuesday reacalled her "incredible experience" of working in 'Sanju', the biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, which was released three years ago. "3 years of 'Sanju'. What an incredible experience it was to be a part of this film. Truly, one man that lived many lives," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Released in 2018, 'Sanju' starred actor Ranbir Kapoor who played the titular role of Sanjay Dutt. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani helmed 'Sanju', which basically showcases the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt's life.

Sonam also shared a picture of her posing with Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani from the sets of 'Sanju'. Actors Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Ranbir's parents in the movie.

Actors Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza also played pivotal roles in the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021