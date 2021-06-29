Madhuri Dixit recalls 'roaming streets' freely
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is missing pre-pandemic activities, especially roaming the streets freely.
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene is missing pre-pandemic activities, especially roaming the streets freely. On Tuesday, Madhuri took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture, wherein she can be seen happily posing for camera while standing on a road.
"When roaming the streets freely was a vibe in itself. The road less traveled," she captioned the post. Madhuri is quite active on social media. She often shares a glimpse of her personal life with her fans.
A few days ago, she penned an emotional birthday post for her 89-year-old mother. "My source of inspiration and my strength through all the ups and downs... Words fall short to express what you mean to me and our family. Happy Birthday aai," she had posted.
On the work front, Madhuri is currently busy judging the dance reality TV show, 'Dance Deewane 3'. Speaking of films, she was last seen in 'Kalank' in 2019. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
