Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, known for 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi', dies

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 10:01 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'' and ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'', passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, a family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.

Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

''He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack,'' Roy told PTI.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir's 2005 acclaimed drama ''My Brother… Nikhil'', starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Once paid tributes to Kaushal on Twitter.

''Gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. ''One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,'' Onir wrote.

Kaushal's last directorial was the 2006 thriller, ''Anthony Kaun Hai?'', starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

