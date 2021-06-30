Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital due to breathlessness
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit ICU of a city hospital here following complaints of breathlessness as a precautionary measure, ten days after he was discharged, according to hospital sources.The 98-year-old screen icon -- who was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility -- was admitted to the medical facility yesterday and is doing fine, they added.
- Country:
- India
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here following complaints of breathlessness as a ''precautionary measure'', ten days after he was discharged, according to hospital sources.
The 98-year-old screen icon -- who was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility -- was admitted to the medical facility yesterday and is doing fine, they added. ''He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him,'' the hospital insider told PTI.
Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness.
The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.
Kumar's career spans over five decades with hits like ''Mughal-e-Azam'', ''Devdas'', ''Naya Daur'', and ''Ram Aur Shyam''. His last big screen appearance was the 1998 film ''Qila''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilip Kumar
- Khar
- Qila
- Hindi
- Hinduja Hospital
ALSO READ
Islamabad United ride on Munro, Iftikhar's stunning show to beat Karachi Kings
'Constrained to observe your continued silence': Dhankhar to Mamata on post-poll violence
Dhankhar trying to project Bengal as site like Israel- Palestine war: TMC
Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, known for 'Ramayan', dies at 98
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah today