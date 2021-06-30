Entertainment News Roundup: Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie; 'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie

A viral Twitter thread about one woman's experience of sex trafficking during a 2015 trip to Florida has been turned into a movie, "Zola." Inspired by A'Ziah "Zola" King's 148-tweet thread and a subsequent story in Rolling Stone magazine about her experience, the drama follows Detroit waitress and exotic dancer Zola whose customer Stefani convinces her to travel to Florida for a weekend.

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favourite "Avengers" characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of superhero story "Black Widow". The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales.

Glass half full for Cannes hotels as festival guests return after 2020 washout

After COVID-19 put paid to their summer showpiece in 2020, relieved Cannes hotel and restaurant are gearing up for next month's return of the world's biggest film festival as bookings rise - but business as usual it isn't. This year's event runs from July 6-17 and, with France's coronavirus curfew lifted last week, visitors should - albeit under strict social distancing and infection control norms - be able to mingle round the clock.

Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast 'SmartLess'

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive rights deal with "SmartLess", a podcast hosted by Hollywood actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in which they talk to other celebrity guests. New episodes of "SmartLess" will be released a week early and exclusively on Amazon's podcast platform Wondery and Amazon Music, the company said. The episodes will also be available ad-free on Wondery+, the channel's subscription membership.

As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

As aliens plan to destroy the world, a ragtag team of earthlings travels to the future to stop them. In "The Tomorrow War," Chris Pratt plays a young father who is drafted for the mission in a blockbuster originally meant for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for a rumored $200 million.

Sister says she is proud of Britney Spears for speaking up

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy. In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, will each take an undisclosed equity stake in U.S. crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd, the company said on Tuesday. Under the deal, Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and Bundchen will take the role of environmental and social initiatives adviser. Both will receive an unspecified amount of cryptocurrency, the company said.

'Sherlock Holmes' returns in Storytel audiobooks

"Sherlock Holmes" is coming back to life as Storytel has signed a deal with Conan Doyle Estate for new stories in audiobooks to be penned by novelist Anthony Horowitz, the Swedish audiobooks platform said on Monday. "Holmes", the hero of the fictional detective stories created by Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887, has mass following across the world and spawned several movies based on the character.

