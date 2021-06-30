Gal Gadot welcomes third child, says 'couldn't be more grateful and happy'

Left Menu

Hollywood star Gal Gadot and husband, real estate developer Jaron Varsano have become parents to their third child, a baby girl.

The couple, who already share two daughters -- Alma, nine, and Maya, four -- have named the newborn Daniella.

Gadot, star of the ''Wonder Woman'' films franchise, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news.

''My sweet family. I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired). We are so excited to welcome Daniella into our family,'' the Israeli actor wrote alongside a selfie with the new addition in the family.

''I'm sending all of you love and health,'' Gadot, 36, further said in the post.

Varsano also shared the arrival of Daniella on his Instagram page.

''And now we are (five). So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers,'' the 46-year-old captioned the same photograph.

Gadot announced her pregnancy in March.

