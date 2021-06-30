Cristin Milioti's 'Made for Love' greenlit for season two at HBO Max

Streamer HBO Max has handed the second season order for critically-acclaimed dark comedy ''Made for Love''.

Based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting, the eight-episode show features Cristin Milioti and Billy Magnussen in the lead.

'''Made for Love' is funny, dark, and entirely unique. We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast, and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story,'' Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max, said in a statement.

Described as a ''cynically poignant story of love and divorce'', ''Made for Love'' follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a 30-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device -- the 'Made for Love' chip -- in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her ''emotional data'' as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her ageing widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

The series' first season was showrun by Christina Lee, who also served as executive producer alongside Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Stephanie Laing directed six episodes, including the pilot and season finale. Alethea Jones helmed two episodes. Nutting will serve as showrunner for the second season.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, ''Made for Love'' also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Caleb Foote.

