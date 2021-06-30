Kelly Bishop joins 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' S4

Veteran actor Kelly Bishop is set to reunite with her ''Gilmore Girls'' creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino in the fourth season of their multiple award-winning show ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel''.

Bishop is the latest addition to the Amazon Prime Video series after her ''Gilmore Girls'' co-star Milo Ventimiglia joined the cast earlier this month.

Advertisement

While the streamer did not reveal any character details for Bishop, it is known that she will guest star in the upcoming season, reported Deadline.

The previous season saw Rachel Brosnahan's Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling.

The acclaimed comedy drama also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn also round out the cast for the new season.

Production on the fourth season began in January this year in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

Bishop, whose acting credits include ''Dirty Dancing'' and ''A Chorus Line'', has also collaborated with the Palladinos in ''Bunheads''. She most recently reprised her role as Emily in Netflix's ''Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)