The Weeknd sets HBO series 'The Idol' as his acting debut

Canadian music star The Weeknd will make his acting debut with a series that he co-created with Sam Levinson of ''Euphoria'' fame.

Titled ''The Idol'', the show has been set up at premium American cable network HBO, reported Deadline.

Advertisement

The ''Blinding Lights'' singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will star in, co-write and executive produce the series.

The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic LA club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd created the series with renowned LA nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim and Levinson, who won a BAFTA for his critically-acclaimed HBO show ''Euphoria''.

Joseph Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer on the project.

''The Idol'' will be executive produced by Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim, Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, Bron Studios’ Aaron L Gilbert.

Mary Laws will write on the series and serve as a co-executive producer. PTI RB RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)