Scott Adkins in talks to join Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick 4'

Actor Scott Adkins, known for movies ''Doctor Strange'' and ''The Expendables 2'', is in negotiations to board the cast of ''John Wick 4''.

The fourth chapter in the action franchise, led by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, started filming from Monday.

If finalised, Adkins will join Reeves as well as newcomers -- Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Hiroyuki Sanada -- in the much-awaited project, reported Deadline.

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski is directing the new movie from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Reeves, who plays the titular assassin in the franchise, and Stahelski previously collaborated on three earlier parts -- ''John Wick'' (2014), ''John Wick: Chapter 2'' (2017) and ''John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum'' (2019). The new film also mark the return of Ian McShane as Winston, Lance Reddick as Charon and Lawrence Fishburne as The Bowery King.

''John Wick 4'' will be shot in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and then back to the franchise's home base of New York City.

It is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Reeves will executive produce along with Louise Rosner.

The movie will be released worldwide in May 2022.

Adkins is currently shooting for Netflix's action comedy ''Day Shift'', in which he co-stars with Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco and Meagan Good. PTI RB RB RB

