Outlander Season 6: Sam Heughan hints his character Jamie Fraser ‘is stuck between two fires’

After the airing of fifth season of the historical drama Outlander, fans are ardently waiting for any updates on Outlander Season 6. The Ronald D. Moore-created series was already renewed for Seasons 6 and 7. The sixth season will be based on 'Breath of Snow and Ashes', while the seventh Season will be based on 'An Echo in the Bone'.

Recently, the actor Sam Heughan, who portrays Jamie Fraser, has spoken on the Starz YouTube channel about a possible division between Jamie and his godfather Murtagh Fraser (Duncan Lacroix).

Sam Heughan said in the video, "In the second episode of season five, Jamie has really been put into this position by Governor Tryon (Tim Downie) that he is forced to hunt and track down his godfather."

Heughan continued, "He really is stuck between two fires. He obviously wants to protect the people of Fraser's Ridge who grow the community and protect them. He also wants to protect his godfather."

Outlander Season 6 features Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in the lead roles. In Outlander Season 1, the viewers were introduced to a young warrior Jamie Fraser, who was 23 years old at that time. The second and the third seasons showed Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe) reuniting after 20 years.

The sixth season of the series Outlander will show Claire and Jamie fighting to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America as the country moves towards Revolution.

According to the logline: "Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care," PTI.

In a conversation with Scotsman, Sam Heughan depicts his character Jamie Fraser could be shown in his mid-50s now.

He said, "Outlander has been so unique. My character has been a young warrior, who has become a laird, a father, a husband, and a grandfather now, he's been in battles, he's been abused... I've had so much to play."

