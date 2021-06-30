'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' begins filming in Atlanta

Left Menu

Poster of 'Black Panther' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Get ready to witness the world of Wakanda all over again! The filming of the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster 2018 movie 'Black Panther' has officially begun. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently revealed that 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' started filming on Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, reported Variety.

Feige said that everyone from the original cast is also coming back, without, of course, late star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. "It's clearly very emotional without Chad," Feige said before the 'Black Widow' Global Fan Event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

"But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," he added. Plot details have been kept under wraps, and Feige did not say which specific actors would be returning. But Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett would all likely reprise their roles from the original film.

Director Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the upcoming installment from his screenplay. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to debut on July 8, 2022. The upcoming movie is one of 26 upcoming titles on Marvel Studios' slate for theatrical release and streaming on Disney Plus, including a TV series set within the world of Wakanda that is part of a multi-year overall television deal Coogler and his Proximity Media signed with The Walt Disney Company in February.

The first installment of the 'Black Panther' series was a massive hit when it was released in February 2018. The film earned USD 1.34 billion worldwide, making 'Black Panther' Marvel's highest-grossing non-'Avengers' movie of all time. The movie also earned seven Academy Award nominations and won Oscars for the score, costume design, and production design to its credit. (ANI)

