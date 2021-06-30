Entertainment News Roundup: Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie; Actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for role in NXIVM cult and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Twitter thread about woman's sex trafficking tale now a movie

A viral Twitter thread about one woman's experience of sex trafficking during a 2015 trip to Florida has been turned into a movie, "Zola." Inspired by A'Ziah "Zola" King's 148-tweet thread and a subsequent story in Rolling Stone magazine about her experience, the drama follows Detroit waitress and exotic dancer Zola whose customer Stefani convinces her to travel to Florida for a weekend.

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favorite "Avengers" characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of the superhero story "Black Widow". The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales.

Glass half full for Cannes hotels as festival guests return after 2020 washout

After COVID-19 put paid to their summer showpiece in 2020, relieved Cannes hotel and restaurant are gearing up for next month's return of the world's biggest film festival as bookings rise - but business as usual it isn't. This year's event runs from July 6-17 and, with France's coronavirus curfew lifted last week, visitors should - albeit under strict social distancing and infection control norms - be able to mingle round the clock.

Venice festival to honour Jamie Lee Curtis with lifetime achievement award

Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis will receive a lifetime achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where the latest installment of her "Halloween" movies will screen out of competition, organizers said on Wednesday. Curtis made her film debut in John Carpenter's 1978 horror flick "Halloween", playing babysitter Laurie Strode, who faced off against deadly serial killer Michael Myers.

Actress Allison Mack to be sentenced for role in NXIVM cult

"Smallville" actress Allison Mack is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to blackmailing two women as part of NXIVM, a New York-based cult whose leader was convicted of sex trafficking and sentenced to 120 years in prison. Mack, 38, has asked U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn to spare her prison time and instead sentence her to home confinement or probation.

Amazon scoops up exclusive rights to celebrity podcast 'SmartLess'

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive rights deal with "SmartLess", a podcast hosted by Hollywood actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in which they talk to other celebrity guests. New episodes of "SmartLess" will be released a week early and exclusively on Amazon's podcast platform Wondery and Amazon Music, the company said. The episodes will also be available ad-free on Wondery+, the channel's subscription membership.

As 'The Tomorrow War' debuts online, Chris Pratt wants mobile phones off

As aliens plan to destroy the world, a ragtag team of earthlings travels to the future to stop them. In "The Tomorrow War," Chris Pratt plays a young father who is drafted for the mission in a blockbuster originally meant for release in theaters by Paramount Pictures. Instead, it was sold to Amazon for a rumored $200 million.

Sister says she is proud of Britney Spears for speaking up

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy. In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, will each take an undisclosed equity stake in U.S. crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd, the company said on Tuesday. Under the deal, Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and Bundchen will take the role of environmental and social initiatives adviser. Both will receive an unspecified amount of cryptocurrency, the company said.

A Minute With: 'No Sudden Move' cast on twists and filming in COVID

Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh brings together an all-star cast for the crime drama "No Sudden Move" in which a bunch of criminals is called on to carry out a heist that goes wrong. Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser star in the movie, set in 1954 Detroit, where the robbers embark on a mission to find out who hired them.