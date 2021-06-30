Young Thug to make acting debut in musical drama 'Throw It Back' from Paul Feig, Tiffany Haddish

American rapper and songwriter will soon be making his acting debut in the musical drama 'Throw It Back' from producers Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plot of 'Throw It Back' will follow high school senior Wytrellm who has never stood out from the crowd, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph.

As per the project's description, the story takes place "after a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight." The 'Go Crazy' rapper will also oversee the film's soundtrack, as well as executive produce. Shadae Lamar Smith will direct from a script he wrote with Rochee Jeffrey.

Haddish, who will also have a small role in the movie, will produce via her She Ready Productions with Melanie Clark. Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment, along with Jeffrey. Geoff Ogunlesi and Feigco's Lynne Hedvig will executively produce. 'Throw It Back' is headed for the virtual Cannes Market, with CAA Media Finance representing the project's domestic distribution rights and Mad River handling international sales.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Young Thug had recently earned a Billboard number one record with his compilation 'Slime Language 2'. (ANI)

