Left Menu

Young Thug to make acting debut in musical drama 'Throw It Back' from Paul Feig, Tiffany Haddish

American rapper and songwriter will soon be making his acting debut in the musical drama 'Throw It Back' from producers Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 20:39 IST
Young Thug to make acting debut in musical drama 'Throw It Back' from Paul Feig, Tiffany Haddish
Young Thug (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American rapper and songwriter will soon be making his acting debut in the musical drama 'Throw It Back' from producers Paul Feig and Tiffany Haddish. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the plot of 'Throw It Back' will follow high school senior Wytrellm who has never stood out from the crowd, played by Shahadi Wright Joseph.

As per the project's description, the story takes place "after a controversial superstar Miami rapper decides to feature the renowned dance team from her high school in his latest music video, it throws the school into chaos, and Wytrell battles for a spot on the squad and her final chance to be in the spotlight." The 'Go Crazy' rapper will also oversee the film's soundtrack, as well as executive produce. Shadae Lamar Smith will direct from a script he wrote with Rochee Jeffrey.

Haddish, who will also have a small role in the movie, will produce via her She Ready Productions with Melanie Clark. Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment, along with Jeffrey. Geoff Ogunlesi and Feigco's Lynne Hedvig will executively produce. 'Throw It Back' is headed for the virtual Cannes Market, with CAA Media Finance representing the project's domestic distribution rights and Mad River handling international sales.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Young Thug had recently earned a Billboard number one record with his compilation 'Slime Language 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
3
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021