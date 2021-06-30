Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor is 'Grateful, Happy, Blessed, Motivated' on completing 21 years in Bollywood

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday celebrated 21 years of her debut movie, 'Refugee' by sharing a compilation video of special moments from the movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 21:39 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday celebrated 21 years of her debut movie, 'Refugee' by sharing a compilation video of special moments from the movie. The '3 Idiots' actor took to her Instagram handle and marked the day by posting the special video along with the caption, "21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support. #JPDutta #JPFilms @bachchan @nidhiduttaofficial."

In the video, Kareena could be seen with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan in scenes from the film. A photo also showed them with the film's director JP Dutta, at the film's premiere. Back in 2000, Kareena got her big break opposite Abhishek in 'Refugee'. The film also featured Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Reena Roy among others. Along with Kareena it also Abhishek's debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor, whose last movie was 'Angrezi Medium', will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha', co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. Apart from 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Kareena is also a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's period epic 'Takht'. (ANI)

