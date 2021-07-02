Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed baby girl in April; Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years prison for role in NXIVM cult and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed a baby girl in April

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard has revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media. In a post on Instagram late on Thursday, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

'Black Widow' screening rolls out the red carpet for London film fans

Film fans young and old, some dressed as their favorite "Avengers" characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of the superhero story "Black Widow". The Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, the Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger, is among a slate of upcoming major releases postponed last year COVID-19 pandemic, and which cinema operators hope will revive ticket sales.

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby's surprise release from prison stirred concern among women's advocates that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse. The 83-year-old comedian and actor were freed on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned a 2018 verdict that found him guilty of sexual assault. Activists, who had celebrated his conviction as a watershed moment, strongly condemned the new decision.

Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show over South China Sea map

Netflix Inc has removed the Australian spy drama "Pine Gap" from its services in Vietnam after a complaint from broadcast authorities in the Southeast Asian country about the appearance of a map that depicts Chinese claims in the South China Sea. The map, which briefly features a control room's screens at a spy base in two episodes of the six-part show, depicts China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" and is displayed within the context of maritime claims in the region.

Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years prison for role in NXIVM cult

"Smallville" TV show actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in NXIVM, a New York-based cult in which women were branded with its leader's initials and ordered to have sex with him. Mack, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, after pleading guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy. She is expected to begin serving her sentence on Sept. 29.

Britney Spears' father asks for probe of her abuse claims

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, has asked for an investigation of the pop superstar's claims that she had been mistreated under a legal conservatorship by being denied the ability to make her own medical decisions. In a court filing late on Tuesday, attorneys for Jamie Spears said he was "greatly saddened to hear of his daughter's difficulties and suffering" and "believes there must be an investigation into those claims."

See how Van Gogh saw himself in London exhibition

Vincent van Gogh's self-portraits will go on show in London next year, in what organizers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist's depictions of himself. From February, The Courtauld Gallery will stage the display - from "Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat" painted in 1886 in Paris to "Self-Portrait with a Palette" which van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year.

A Minute With: 'No Sudden Move' cast on twists and filming in COVID

Oscar winning director Steven Soderbergh brings together an all-star cast for crime drama "No Sudden Move" in which a bunch of criminals are called on to carry out a heist that goes wrong. Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser star in the movie, set in 1954 Detroit, where the robbers embark on a mission to find out who hired them.

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case

Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that had been tapped as co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate, on Thursday asked a Los Angeles court to withdraw from the case after the pop superstar's testimony that she opposed the arrangement. Spears, 39, told the court last week that she felt the legal arrangement put in place in 2008 was abusive. The "Stronger" singer said she had been forced to take the drug lithium against her will and had been prevented from marrying and removing a contraceptive device so she could try to have a baby.

