Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed baby girl in April; Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress and more

Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed baby girl in April

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard has revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media. In a post on Instagram late on Thursday, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby's surprise release from prison stirred concern among women's advocates that it will erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse. The 83-year-old comedian and actor were freed on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned a 2018 verdict that found him guilty of sexual assault. Activists, who had celebrated his conviction as a watershed moment, strongly condemned the new decision.

Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show over South China Sea map

Netflix Inc has removed Australian spy drama "Pine Gap" from its services in Vietnam after a complaint from broadcast authorities in the Southeast Asian country about the appearance of a map which depicts Chinese claims in the South China Sea. The map, which briefly features on the screens of a control room at a spy base in two episodes of the six-part show, depicts China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" and is displayed within the context of maritime claims in the region.

See how Van Gogh saw himself in London exhibition

Vincent van Gogh's self-portraits will go on show in London next year, in what organisers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist's depictions of himself. From February, The Courtauld Gallery will stage the display - from "Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat" painted in 1886 in Paris to "Self-Portrait with a Palette" which van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year.

A Minute With: 'No Sudden Move' cast on twists and filming in COVID

Oscar winning director Steven Soderbergh brings together an all-star cast for crime drama "No Sudden Move" in which a bunch of criminals are called on to carry out a heist that goes wrong. Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser star in the movie, set in 1954 Detroit, where the robbers embark on a mission to find out who hired them.

Financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case

Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that had been tapped as co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate, on Thursday asked a Los Angeles court to withdraw from the case after the pop superstar's testimony that she opposed the arrangement. Spears, 39, told the court last week that she felt the legal arrangement put in place in 2008 was abusive. The "Stronger" singer said she had been forced to take the drug lithium against her will and had been prevented from marrying and removing a contraceptive device so she could try to have a baby.

