Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed a baby girl in April; Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show over South China Sea map and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actor Amber Heard says she welcomed a baby girl in April

Advertisement

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard has revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media. In a post on Instagram late on Thursday, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show over South China Sea map

Netflix Inc has removed the Australian spy drama "Pine Gap" from its services in Vietnam after a complaint from broadcast authorities in the Southeast Asian country about the appearance of a map that depicts Chinese claims in the South China Sea. The map, which briefly features on the screens of a control room at a spy base in two episodes of the six-part show, depicts China's unilaterally declared "nine-dash line" and is displayed within the context of maritime claims in the region.

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director, and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation, and other projects, they said in a joint statement.

The financial firm wants out of Britney Spears conservatorship case

Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that had been tapped as co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate, on Thursday asked a Los Angeles court to withdraw from the case after the pop superstar's testimony that she opposed the arrangement. Spears, 39, told the court last week that she felt the legal arrangement put in place in 2008 was abusive. The "Stronger" singer said she had been forced to take the drug lithium against her will and had been prevented from marrying and removing a contraceptive device so she could try to have a baby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)