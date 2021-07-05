Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start Strong; Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start Strong

It won't be a weekend for the record books, but this year's July 4th holiday box office haul is a marked improvement on the 2020 edition. The box office boost is thanks to a trio of new movies, the kid-friendly "The Boss Baby: Family Business," the gruesome thriller "The Forever Purge," and the satirical comedy "Zola," each appealing to vastly different moviegoing audiences. Also propping up domestic grosses is a series of holdovers, namely "F9: The Fast Saga" and "A Quiet Place Part II."

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao to divorce

Indian superstar Aamir Khan and his wife, the director, and producer Kiran Rao, said on Saturday they are divorcing after 15 years of marriage. The couple plan to raise their son Azad together as well as continue to collaborate on films, their co-owned nonprofit Paani Foundation, and other projects, they said in a joint statement.

