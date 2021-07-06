Entertainment News Roundup:Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start Strong; Swiss Alps, sailboats are 'magic' decor for Ibrahim Maalouf at Montreux Jazz Festival and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'F9' Reigns Over July 4th Weekend as 'Boss Baby 2,' 'Zola' Start Strong

It won't be a weekend for the record books, but this year's July 4th holiday box office haul is a marked improvement on the 2020 edition. The box office boost is thanks to a trio of new movies, the kid friendly "The Boss Baby: Family Business," the gruesome thriller "The Forever Purge," and the satirical comedy "Zola," each appealing to vastly different moviegoing audiences. Also propping up domestic grosses is a series of holdovers, namely "F9: The Fast Saga" and "A Quiet Place Part II."

Swiss Alps, sailboats are 'magic' decor for Ibrahim Maalouf at Montreux Jazz Festival

French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf gave back-to-back shows at the Montreux Jazz Festival on Monday night, performing on a floating stage built specially on Lake Geneva for a limited number of fans with a COVID 19-free certificate. With the Swiss Alps and sailboats as a stunning backdrop, he appeared for the fourth time at one of Europe's most prestigious summer music festivals, cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Assassin-turned-Avenger 'Black Widow' finally takes movie spotlight

After numerous delays because of the global pandemic, Marvel's Black Widow takes center stage in a new movie that debuts Friday and delves into the past of the Avengers character played by Scarlett Johansson. The actress reprises the role for the ninth time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even though Black Widow died in 2019 blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame."

All the world's an audience whether theatres are light or dark

For many it is theatre's darkest hour. For others, Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company included, lockdown has speeded up the use of technology that has transformed stagecraft and revealed new audiences and business opportunities. Even before COVID-19 closed theatres, they had distributed recorded performances via cinemas for people who could not get to the West End or Broadway.

Pop star Britney Spears' longtime manager resigns - Variety

Britney Spears' longtime manager has decided to end his ties with the pop star, according to media outlet Variety, citing his letter to the singer's father, over her intention to stop singing professionally. Larry Rudolph wrote in the letter to Jamie Spears and court-appointed care manager Jodi Montgomery that his "services are no longer needed" as Britney had been "voicing her intention to officially retire," the report https://variety.com/2021/music/news/britney-spears-manager-larry-rudolph-resigns-1235012207 said.

Cannes director criticises rivals for allowing Netflix movies in too easily

The head of the Cannes Film Festival took a swipe at rival events on Monday, saying some had been too quick to allow movies made by streaming giants into their main competitions without applying strict rules, and had harmed cinema as a result. Platforms like Netflix have thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic and picked up several top film awards, while studios and cinemas have struggled as coronavirus restrictions closed movie theatres and pushed more viewers online.

Film fans, holidaymakers mingle for COVID-conscious Cannes comeback

Armed with coronavirus tests and face masks, movie stars will start arriving in Cannes from Tuesday for the return of the world's biggest film festival, which aims to help cinema bounce back from the blow dealt it by the global pandemic. Organisers and local authorities are banking on strict coronavirus protocols and testing to keep the event trouble-free, as the French government steps up warnings over growing cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

Raffaella Carra, Italian singer and TV presenter, dies at 78

Raffaella Carra, one of Italy's best-loved singers and television presenters, who became almost as famous as a symbol of sexual liberation in Spain and South America as in her own country, died on Monday aged 78. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Carra, "with her laughter and her generosity accompanied generations of Italians and took the name of Italy around the world".

