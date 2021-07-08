Entertainment News Roundup: Grassroots of Home: Tom Jones joins small-gig kick-start for UK live music scene; 'Zigazig ah!' Spice Girls mark 25 years since 'Wannabe' release and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Grassroots of Home: Tom Jones joins small-gig kick-start for UK live music scene

Tom Jones and Rag'n'Bone Man are the star names in a line-up of singers scheduled to give more than 300 concerts at grassroots venues across Britain this summer, helping to kick-start a live music industry shut down during COVID-19. The National Lottery is contributing 1 million pounds ($1.38 million) towards touring and production costs for the Revive Live Tour, which it launched on Wednesday along with UK charity Music Venue Trust.

'Zigazig ah!' Spice Girls mark 25 years since 'Wannabe' release

The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single "Wannabe" on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world. An upbeat and empowering track, "Wannabe" was released on July 8, 1996 and soared to the top of music charts around the world.

Chanel splashes plenty of colour at haute couture live show

Colourful flowers, sequins and feathers adorned Chanel's Impressionist-inspired haute couture show in Paris on Tuesday, held in front of a live audience as COVID-19 restrictions ease in France. Celebrities including film director Sofia Coppola and French actress Carole Bouquet mingled in the courtyard of the Palais Galliera fashion museum, where an exhibition on Chanel's founder, Gabrielle Chanel, is currently on show.

Balenciaga makes striking comeback in couture show

Balenciaga presented embroidered evening gowns and luxurious oversized casual looks for its first haute couture collection in more than 50 years in Paris on Wednesday, in one of the most anticipated fashion shows of the week. Creative director Demna Gvasalia dressed models in yellow and pink bathrobe-like coats, loose black trouser suits and embellished evening gowns. There were also voluminous satin coats and more casual looks made up of jumpers, jeans and jackets.

Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles

HBO's latest mini-series "The White Lotus," about vacationers at an exclusive hotel in Hawaii, was launched at the equally swanky Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The series, which begins streaming on HBO on Sunday, opens with a body being loaded onto a plane. From there, it returns to the beginning of the vacation and follows holiday-makers and hotel staff as their paths steadily intertwine.

A French DJ returns to work as clubs reopen for first time since COVID struck

In a cavernous Paris nightclub, DJ Vinz set up his decks ahead of Friday night when French clubs will be permitted to reopen for the first time since the COVID-19 crisis erupted, although stringent rules mean many will stay shuttered. For the past 17 months, Vinz has been unable to work, his salary largely paid for by the state while he kept to his nocturnal rhythm, unable to shake a more than decade-long routine as France suffered waves of COVID-19 infections.

Charlotte Gainsbourg confronts showbiz lineage in intimate documentary

Actress Charlotte Gainsbourg's first outing as a film director nearly fell at the first hurdle, she said, when her mother Jane Birkin, the driving force behind the documentary, got cold feet. Gainsbourg, whose late father Serge Gainsbourg is a singer-songwriting legend in France and beyond, has long tried to break away from the shadow of her famous parents. The 49-year-old said she first flirted with the idea of talking to Birkin on video to explore a certain reserve between them.

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes' comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world's biggest film festival is marking its return after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in slightly more subdued form, with fewer attendees and parties over the 12-day whirlwind of film premieres.

Bollywood's 'tragedy king' Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, who won worldwide fame playing tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday aged 98 and was cremated with state honours in India. Fans crowded outside the crematorium in suburban Mumbai where the actor's body was taken, hoping to catch one last glimpse of the star of "Devdas" and "Mughal-E-Azam", whose family had moved from what is now Pakistan when he was a child.

Rock legend memorabilia in 'A Century of Music' up for auction

Memorabilia from emblematic 20th century musical events and acts such as the Woodstock Festival, the Beatles, Van Halen, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are up for grabs in an online auction next week. Surprising items include former U.S. President Bill Clinton's saxophone, and the doors from New York's Hotel Chelsea where Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Jerry Garcia once lived.

