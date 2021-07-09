Entertainment News Roundup: U.S. rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis - source; French film in Cannes follows a family's tussle with euthanasia and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

U.S. rapper Lil Baby arrested in Paris for carrying cannabis - source

French police arrested U.S. rapper Dominique Jones, who goes by the name Lil Baby, for allegedly carrying cannabis, a judicial source said on Friday, confirming an earlier report by AFP. Lil Baby was arrested on Thursday afternoon and has been kept in custody since, the source said. He was with NBA basketball player James Harden at the time of his arrest.

French film in Cannes follows a family's tussle with euthanasia

French movie director Francois Ozon tackles the thorny issue of euthanasia in his latest movie at the Cannes Film Festival, with a story of two sisters grappling with their sick father's desire to end his life. In "Everything Went Fine", Ozon does not take sides in the debate, preferring to let the siblings' struggle unfold and leave audiences to ponder what they would do in their situation.

Cannes rock documentary Velvet Underground seeks to inspire new fans

Filmmaker Todd Haynes said he hoped to reach a new generation of fans with a documentary on rock and roll band The Velvet Underground, which includes scenes shot by Andy Warhol that capture the heady creative energy of New York in the 1960s.

"The Velvet Underground" , presented at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, is set to be released on Apple TV in October, and Haynes said he was happy to try and reach a new audience this way too.

'Zigazig ah!' Spice Girls mark 25 years since 'Wannabe' release

The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years since the release of their debut single "Wannabe" on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world. An upbeat and empowering track, "Wannabe" was released on July 8, 1996 and soared to the top of music charts around the world.

Fendi celebrates eternal city Rome at haute couture show

Italian fashion house Fendi used soft colours and marbleised patterns for its haute couture collection on Thursday, presenting a line of luxurious gowns and outfits. Designer Kim Jones said he looked to late Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini's depictions of Rome, where Fendi is based, for inspiration.

Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles

HBO's latest mini-series "The White Lotus," about vacationers at an exclusive hotel in Hawaii, was launched at the equally swanky Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The series, which begins streaming on HBO on Sunday, opens with a body being loaded onto a plane. From there, it returns to the beginning of the vacation and follows holiday-makers and hotel staff as their paths steadily intertwine.

'Like a rebirth': Americans pack reopened concert halls for a summer of music

Pamela Pickens swayed her hips as her husband Tom led her in an impromptu dance to the strumming of guitarist Studebaker John at Chicago's famed blues bar, Kingston Mines. The couple, wearing fedora hats and wide smiles, had driven five hours from their home in southeast Indiana to visit their favorite blues club, which had recently reopened for live performances after a year of shutdown due to COVID-19.

At Cannes, filmmaker Lapid takes seething swipe at Israeli identity

Israeli moviemaker Nadav Lapid's love-hate relationship with his homeland plays out in his competition entry to this year's Cannes Film Festival, a back-of-beyond tale inspired by his own experience of government meddling. "Ahed's Knee" tells of an Israeli moviemaker who arrives in a dusty desert town for a screening of one of his productions. There he meets a young culture ministry official, who asks him to sign a form listing discussion topics he wishes to explore.

Netflix expands deal with 'Bridgerton' producer Shonda Rhimes

Netflix on Thursday expanded its deal with "Bridgerton" television producer Shonda Rhimes, adding feature films, gaming and live events to its pact with her company. Netflix said the deal with Rhimes and her Shondaland Media company would give the streaming platform the opportunity to "exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature films as well as potential gaming and virtual reality content."

Rock legend memorabilia in 'A Century of Music' up for auction

Memorabilia from emblematic 20th century musical events and acts such as the Woodstock Festival, the Beatles, Van Halen, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are up for grabs in an online auction next week. Surprising items include former U.S. President Bill Clinton's saxophone, and the doors from New York's Hotel Chelsea where Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Jerry Garcia once lived.

