Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears documentary, Harry and Meghan interview land Emmy nods; Beset by squabbles, Britney Spears' bid for freedom goes back to court and more

Britney Spears documentary, Harry and Meghan interview land Emmy nods

"Framing Britney Spears," a documentary that sparked new interest in the pop star's conservatorship, and Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan both scored nominations on Tuesday for television's highest honors. The New York Times and Walt Disney Co's FX network released "Framing Britney Spears" in February. It was Emmy-nominated for best documentary and for best picture editing for a nonfiction program.

Box Office: Marvel's 'Black Widow' Debuts With Dazzling $80 Million in Theaters, $60 Million on Disney Plus

Disney and Marvel's superhero adventure "Black Widow" captured a massive $80 million in its first weekend, crushing the benchmark for the biggest opening weekend since the pandemic. In a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film opened simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus as part of the streaming service's Premier Access offering, where subscribers can rent "Black Widow" for an extra $30. Disney reported that "Black Widow" generated more than $60 million "in Disney Plus Premier Access consumer spend globally," marking the rare occasion in which a studio discloses revenues for digital rentals. Overseas, "Black Widow" collected $78 million in its debut, boosting its global box office haul to $158 million.

Beset by squabbles, Britney Spears' bid for freedom goes back to court

Three weeks after Britney Spears pleaded with a judge to get her life back, her bid for freedom returns to court on Wednesday with the conservatorship that controls her personal and business affairs embroiled in disputes, resignations and reports of death threats. Spears, 39, seems no nearer to bringing an end to the 13-year court-sanctioned conservatorship she called abusive, stupid and embarrassing in an emotional address in June.

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon

Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company opened an outdoor theatre with a new version of "The Comedy of Errors" on Tuesday, its first such full scale production in front of a live audience in over a year. Based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, the company, known as the RSC, built the Lydia & Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre outside its Swan Theatre by the River Avon.

LeBron 'extremely nervous' about living up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel

It's been 25 years since basketball legend Michael Jordan walked off the court into his own movie in 'Space Jam'. Now, the ball has been lobbed to LeBron James, who like Jordan, enters the world of the Loony Tunes alongside cartoon icons Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Royals, superheroes and Baby Yoda lead streaming-heavy Emmy nominations

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards in a diverse field packed with newcomers and feel-good TV shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic. HBO and its new HBO Max streaming platform led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129. The Apple TV+ streaming service scored 35 nods - its best-ever showing - mostly for the heartwarming comedy "Ted Lasso."

Factbox - Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

Walt Disney Co will raise its monthly and annual subscription fees for sports streaming platform ESPN+ in the United States, the company said on Monday. The monthly price will be increased by $1 to $6.99, while the annual plan will cost $10 more at $69.99, Disney said.

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried in her birthplace Budapest

The ashes of Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor's ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous Hungarian actors, writers and poets, in a ceremony where a gypsy band played and her favourite yellow and pink roses were on display.

Wes Anderson brings stars together at Cannes for 'The French Dispatch'

Wes Anderson brings together a star-studded cast for his love letter to journalism "The French Dispatch", a series of vignettes set in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé - where life is anything but boring. Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet are some of the big names in the movie that premiered and received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

