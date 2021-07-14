Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Olympics - IOC's Bach confident of sporting success in Tokyo despite pandemic; 'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 18:29 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Olympics - IOC's Bach confident of sporting success in Tokyo despite pandemic

The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will create new "stars and legends" despite a one-year delay, fragmented preparations and the absence of fans in the stadiums, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Games get underway next week, with all spectators banned from the venues of the 33 sports.

'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade

A French trainee soldier on Wednesday proposed to his partner on the Champs Elysees in Paris shortly before President Emmanuel Macron rode down the boulevard in a military jeep during Bastille Day celebrations. Amid delighted gasps from onlookers, the cadet, dressed in ceremonial uniform, dropped to his knee and briefly spoke to his girlfriend before placing a ring on her left hand, a video posted on the land army's Twitter account showed.

