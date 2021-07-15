Odd News Roundup: IOC's Bach confident of sporting success in Tokyo despite pandemic; 'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Olympics - IOC's Bach confident of sporting success in Tokyo despite pandemic
The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will create new "stars and legends" despite a one-year delay, fragmented preparations and the absence of fans in the stadiums, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Games get under way next week, with all spectators banned from the venues of the 33 sports.
'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade
A French trainee soldier on Wednesday proposed to his partner on the Champs Elysees in Paris shortly before President Emmanuel Macron rode down the boulevard in a military jeep during Bastille Day celebrations. Amid delighted gasps from onlookers, the cadet, dressed in ceremonial uniform, dropped to his knee and briefly spoke to his girlfriend before placing a ring on her left hand, a video posted on the land army's Twitter account showed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire trial to be quashed
UPDATE 1-French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire charges to be dropped
French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire trial to be quashed
French court dismisses Lubrizol request for fire charges to be quashed
Investigators raid French Justice Ministry in probe against minister - source