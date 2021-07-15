Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears documentary, Harry and Meghan interview land Emmy nods; Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears documentary, Harry and Meghan interview land Emmy nods

"Framing Britney Spears," a documentary that sparked new interest in the pop star's conservatorship, and Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan both scored nominations on Tuesday for television's highest honors. The New York Times and Walt Disney Co's FX network released "Framing Britney Spears" in February. It was Emmy-nominated for best documentary and for best picture editing for a nonfiction program.

'Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy,' tearful Britney Spears tells court

Singer Britney Spears on Wednesday won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end a 13-year-long conservatorship and tearfully pleaded for the court to oust her father immediately from the role of controlling her business affairs. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been a major figure in the conservatorship since he set it up in 2008 when his daughter had a mental health breakdown. He is currently the sole person in charge of her $60 million estates.

Shakespeare company opens garden theatre by River Avon

Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company opened an outdoor theatre with a new version of "The Comedy of Errors" on Tuesday, its first such full-scale production in front of a live audience in over a year. Based in playwright William Shakespeare's birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon, the company, known as the RSC, built the Lydia & Manfred Gorvy Garden Theatre outside its Swan Theatre by the River Avon.

LeBron 'extremely nervous' about living up to Jordan in Space Jam sequel

It's been 25 years since basketball legend Michael Jordan walked off the court into his own movie in 'Space Jam'. Now, the ball has been lobbed to LeBron James, who like Jordan, enters the world of the Loony Tunes alongside cartoon icons Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Royals, superheroes, and Baby Yoda lead streaming-heavy Emmy nominations

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards in a diverse field packed with newcomers and feel-good TV shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic. HBO and its new HBO Max streaming platform led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129. The Apple TV+ streaming service scored 35 nods - its best-ever showing - mostly for the heartwarming comedy "Ted Lasso."

Factbox - Key nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television. Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sept. 19 in a ceremony hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's ashes buried in her birthplace Budapest

The ashes of Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, renowned for her diamond-studded glamour, witty quips, and nine marriages, were buried in Budapest on Tuesday almost five years after her death. Gabor's ashes were laid to rest in a prominent cemetery in the capital city alongside other famous Hungarian actors, writers, and poets, in a ceremony where a gypsy band played and her favorite yellow and pink roses were on display.

Duchess Meghan creates TV project aimed at girls for Netflix

Britain's Duchess Meghan has created an animated family series for streaming platform Netflix Inc that she will also executive produce, her production company said on Wednesday. Archewell Productions, the company formed by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, said in a statement the series would be centered on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Wes Anderson brings stars together at Cannes for 'The French Dispatch'

Wes Anderson brings together a star-studded cast for his love letter to journalism "The French Dispatch", a series of vignettes set in the fictional French town of Ennui-Sur-Blasé - where life is anything but boring. Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, and Timothee Chalamet are some of the big names in the movie that premiered and received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

In a White House visit, singer Olivia Rodrigo urges youth to get vaccinated

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo, whose album "Sour" is No. 1 on the charts, took to the podium at the White House on Wednesday to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 18-year-old singer and actress, wearing a vintage plaid Chanel suit and towering white platform shoes with black ankle socks, made a surprise appearance in the press briefing room.

